Puerto Vallarta and CUCosta join forces for a better city

In search of joining efforts and creating strategies and guidelines to develop projects for the benefit of Puerto Vallarta, as well as citizens and visitors, the Municipal Government and the University Center of the Coast (CUCosta), signed a collaboration agreement to undertake various actions.

Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña said that it is an honor to work with the university and continue joining efforts for the benefit of the city, so they will work together on multiple projects to make a better city for everyone.

The library of Las Mojoneras is already part of the joint effort, and there is a project to convert the municipal market of El Pitillal into a cultural area, all as part of a revitalization effort of Av. Francisco Villa.

The rector of CUCosta, Jorge Téllez López, thanked the mayor of Vallarta for always being open to support projects and actions for the benefit of Puerto Vallarta and added that the main objective of this agreement is to seek to add institutional efforts to generate strategies and guidelines that allow developing projects for the society of Vallarta and the thousands of tourists who visit the destination.

He indicated that as a university there is interest in collaborating and promoting the projects of the Natural Protected Area of ​​Boca de Tomates, the Urban Forest Network in Puerto Vallarta, the Municipal Climate Change Program, the Francisco Villa Cultural Corridor, as well as offering the University Brigades.

He also said that although they have already worked together on some issues, it is important to establish work agendas in order to achieve the established goals. He announced that next September the CUCosta will host the International Colloquium of the University of Guadalajara where it is planned to have as theme “Cities of the Coast”, in order to strengthen urban development.

During this meeting, Helios Hernández Hurtado, deputy director of the Environment, presented the project of the Protected Natural Area (ANP) of Boca de Tomates, where a Municipal Ecological Park and a sanctuary for the crocodile are planned.