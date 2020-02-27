Puerto Vallarta announces events for International Women’s Day

The municipality of Puerto Vallarta announces the activities that will be carried out within the framework of International Women’s Day.

Candelaria Tovar de Dávalos, president of the DIF Puerto Vallarta and Bertha Leticia Dueñas Aréchiga, in charge of the Municipal Women’s Institute (IMM) announced the program of Women’s Week.

From March 2 – 8, activities will be held to commemorate Women’s Day, with conferences, awards, and other activities, where women and men from the region are invited to participate.

The president of the municipal DIF stressed that it is a week designed for women and men to be part of the activities.

“We share the motto of the United Nations which is: I am of the Generation Equality for the Rights of Women, and in these events, it is about supporting and motivating ourselves to continue growing.”

One of the activities of the week is “Zero Tolerance for Harassment in Public Transport”, which consists of a group of collaborators boarding the units to try to raise awareness about this aggression with information.

On March 2 at 12:00 the conference “The Policy for Equality Between Women and Men” will be presented at the University Center of the Coast, by the teacher Muriel Araceli Salinas Díaz, according to official information.

The Recognition of Women 2020 will be held on March 6, in the central courtyard of the presidency. This activity will be granted to women who are nominated by the Vallartans, and the categories are Transforming Power, Art and Culture, Citizenship, Science and Technology, Entrepreneurship, Health and Sport, and Balance of Life and Work, the agency reported.

A Talk between Women will also be offered at the Sunscape hotel on March 5th.

Concluding the activities on March 8, at 8:00 a.m., International Women’s Day, with a Recreational Athletic Race at the Agustín Flores Contreras sports unit, it is recommended to wear comfortable clothes or sportswear.

All activities are free to the public.