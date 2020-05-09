Puerto Vallarta announces five City Council members tested positive for COVID-19

The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta announced that five public servants of the City Council were infected by the new SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus (COVID-19), while performing their essential daily tasks. The individuals are in hospital isolation under medical attention.

The identity of the Council members was not released to safeguard their integrity and security.

The necessary measures have been taken among the rest of the Council Members and staff to avoid more infections and to rule out any possible outbreak of the pandemic.

Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña, pointed out that all City Council workers who carry out essential tasks are at constant risk of contagion; therefore, from the beginning of the contingency they work with care and prevention measures established by the health authorities.

The mayor made a public recognition of these public servants who work daily for the citizens of Puerto Vallarta while facing these risks, for which he reiterated that the virus is real and represents a danger to all citizens, hence the insistence on the population to stay at home, so as not to expose themselves or others.

“We are at the peak of the pandemic and therefore the one with the highest risk of contagion; that is why we ask people to stay at home, to take shelter and not go out if they have nothing to do on the street; to take all preventive and sanitary measures; to wear a mask, use antibacterial gel and constantly wash your hands to avoid infection; It is for their own health and that of others,” he said.

Finally, he urged all municipal officials to reinforce the sanitary and preventive security measures decreed by the federal and state governments, for the Mother’s Day celebrations, since the next days are considered the most critical and in which the greater number of infections by this virus are projected.

According to the latest report from the Jalisco Ministry of Health, a total of 770 people infected with COVID-19 already exist in the state, of which, 94 cases belong to Puerto Vallarta. Of the 47 deaths statewide, seven have been reported in Puerto Vallarta.