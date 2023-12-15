Puerto Vallarta Anticipates Full Hotel Occupancy for Year-End Holidays

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust has projected that hotel occupancy in Puerto Vallarta is set to reach full capacity during the upcoming end-of-year holiday season. Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, the general director of the organization, shared this optimistic forecast, highlighting the city's popularity among travelers, particularly from the United States and Canada.

Nolasco stated, "These are periods that we already have very marked, Easter and the end of the year. For Christmas week, we are going to be above 80 to 85 percent, and by the end of . . .

