Puerto Vallarta Anticipates Robust Winter Tourism Season from Canada

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, a leading tourist destination in Mexico, is gearing up for an intense winter season chiefly propelled by the Canadian market—its second most significant international contributor. The anticipated surge places Puerto Vallarta within the top three destinations nationwide for attracting Canadian tourists.

In preparation for the winter season, major Canadian airlines, including Transat, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Canada, are increasing their seating capacity by up to 24%. Flights will be more accessible from Canadian cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg. This move is expected to aid Puerto Vallarta in achieving . . .

