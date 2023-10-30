Traffic Light System in Puerto Vallarta Fully Restored After Hurricane Lidia, Says Municipal Government

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – After experiencing disruptions due to the passage of Hurricane Lidia, the city's traffic light system is now fully operational, according to an official statement released by the municipal government.

The Traffic and Roads subdirectorate of the municipality detailed that all the affected traffic lights have been restored to 100 percent functionality, thereby ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and public safety.

At the intersection of México Avenues and Los Poetas Avenues, specialized crews utilized a crane, commonly referred to as a basket, to facilitate the intricate work of . . .

