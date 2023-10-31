Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital Offers Free Breast Reconstruction Surgeries for Post-Mastectomy Cancer Patients

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — In a significant move to enhance the quality of life for breast cancer survivors, the Puerto Vallarta Health Secretariat has announced a pioneering initiative offering free breast reconstruction surgeries at the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital. This initiative is a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions and healthcare providers, aiming to provide holistic care for women who have undergone mastectomies as part of their treatment for breast cancer.
Dr. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, the director of the Puerto Vallarta Health Secretariat, emphasized the life-altering impact of reconstructive surgery for these patients. "Breast reconstruction is not merely . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.