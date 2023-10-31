Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital Offers Free Breast Reconstruction Surgeries for Post-Mastectomy Cancer Patients

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — In a significant move to enhance the quality of life for breast cancer survivors, the Puerto Vallarta Health Secretariat has announced a pioneering initiative offering free breast reconstruction surgeries at the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital. This initiative is a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions and healthcare providers, aiming to provide holistic care for women who have undergone mastectomies as part of their treatment for breast cancer.

Dr. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, the director of the Puerto Vallarta Health Secretariat, emphasized the life-altering impact of reconstructive surgery for these patients. "Breast reconstruction is not merely . . .

