Puerto Vallarta beaches under red flag due to dangerous wave; at least two rescues today

Due to the high waves in Puerto Vallarta, Civil Protection personnel placed red flags on the beaches to alert bathers about the risk that this represents.

“Due to the increase in the waves, at the moment a red flag is placed on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta. We ask citizens to avoid entering the sea, as well as follow the instructions of the lifeguards and emergency personnel on the beaches,” the authorities report.

The dependency staff details that in recent days there have been high waves and more frequent in the afternoons, but this Friday it started at noon.

According to the meteorologist Víctor Cornejo López, this phenomenon is due to the effects of upper winds in the atmosphere (Jets) that generate the waves, which is typical of the season and would last for the next two months, at least.

By not heeding the red flag alert indications due to the presence of a return tide and high waves, a subject was rescued this Friday by Civil Protection personnel and Jalisco Firefighters on a Puerto Vallarta beach.

“This afternoon we rescued a person trapped in a return current on the Holi beach in Puerto Vallarta,” the agency details.

This is a 35-year-old man, originally from Uruguay who was 25 meters from the shore when he was unable to make it back to shore.

Likewise, at Boca de Iguanas Beach, in the municipality of La Huerta, in the south coast region, another rescue of a 48-year-old female was carried out, who could not get out of a return current, 70 meters from the shore.

