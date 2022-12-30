Security operation for New Year’s Eve implemented in Puerto Vallarta

In order to guarantee the safety of the people of Vallarta and thousands of visitors who will meet this December 31 on the boardwalk and downtown area of ​​the city to receive 2023, the government of Puerto Vallarta, prepared the New Year’s Operation, in which the Civil Protection and Fire Departments, Citizen Security, Inspection and Regulations and the DIF System participate.

The personnel of the different areas will be coordinating actions through the Command Post installed in the municipal building, in addition to the fact that there will be operational groups distributed along the boardwalk, Zona Centro and Zona Romántica as a way of prevention and support for the population.

The head of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, reported that he will deploy 30 elements along the boardwalk and the Romantic Zone, as well as paramedics and two ambulances, to provide pre-hospital care if required.

Also, prevention tours will be carried out, inspections will be carried out permanently and a module will be installed for the location and recovery of missing minors in conjunction with personnel from the Municipal DIF System. “We recommend that if you bring children, they have an identification badge in case of loss to be able to locate the parents.”

He also made a call not to use pyrotechnic devices or Cambodian balloons on these dates, given the risk it represents both for people and for infrastructures such as palapas that have been affected by the balloons that fall and cause fires, among other incidents.

“A large crowd of people is expected in this area, especially from El Caballito to Los Arcos, which is why we will be permanently taking care of that space.” A fireworks show is planned to receive the New Year, which will be guarded by Civil Protection.

Likewise, the following are participating in the operation: Citizen Security with walk-throughs to monitor these areas, the Highway Sub-Directorate controlling changes to vehicular traffic, and Inspection and Regulations with surveillance of establishments.

The Municipal Highway Department, headed by Pedro García Maldonado, reported that a road operation will be implemented in the center, as well as changes to circulation in some streets in the area starting at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and will continue all Saturday 31.

In the case of public transport, it will enter through Peru street to Panama, to resume its return route to the north of the city through Colombia street.

Buses that go through the tunnel will take Lázaro Cárdenas street to Aguacate, to return through Basilio Badillo to the highway bypass.

Private vehicles that circulate through Morelos and Corona streets will be diverted to Juárez, which will be enabled in two directions until they exit Agustín Rodríguez street.

