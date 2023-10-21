Puerto Vallarta Business Sector Recovers from Hurricane Lidia’s Aftermath

October 20, 2023
,

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Ten days after Hurricane Lidia made its destructive entrance into the Bay of Banderas, the business community in Puerto Vallarta is recovering from the extensive damage. A survey conducted by the Business Center of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas has shed light on the economic impact sustained by local enterprises.

The hurricane, which arrived as a tropical storm on October 10, caused an average damage of 5,000 pesos to businesses in the area, according to Francisco Vizcaíno Rendón, President of Coparmex (Mexican Employers' Confederation). This figure encapsulates only the . . .

