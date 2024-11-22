Puerto Vallarta Cabaret Singer, American Louis Whitaker, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison For Selling Child Pornagraphy

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The arrest of Wyatt C. Maxwell, known as Louis Whitaker in Mexico, has underscored the critical importance of international collaboration in combating child exploitation crimes. Maxwell, wanted by U.S. authorities for producing and distributing illegal material involving a minor, was apprehended in April 2024, in Puerto Vallarta after a coordinated effort between the FBI, the Overland Park Police Department, and Mexican law enforcement agencies.