Puerto Vallarta Celebrates 105 Years as Municipality, 55 as City with Grand Anniversary Celebration

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, one of the nation's favorite tourist destinations, celebrated the 105th anniversary of its elevation to a municipality and its 55th year as a city with a solemn session held in the central courtyard of the city's presidency.

Presiding over the commemorative event was Mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, who narrated the city's historic journey and highlighted the burgeoning economic and tourist boom currently underway. He emphasized the city's impressive growth, which has been fueled by a surge in both national and international tourists, the creation of . . .