Shocking Case of Animal Abuse in Mexico: Man Throws Dog into Boiling Fry Oil

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – A disturbing incident of animal abuse has sent shockwaves throughout Mexico, as a man allegedly threw a dog into a pot of boiling oil, resulting in the animal’s tragic death. Authorities have detained the suspect for the assault on the dog and have issued an additional arrest warrant on charges of attempted murder stemming from an earlier altercation with another individual.
The incident occurred on May 28 in the town of San Pablo Tecalco, located in the State of Mexico. According to reports, an argument between a merchant and an individual escalated, with the latter allegedly brandishing a knife. As the suspect left the premises, he seized one of the dogs present on the public road and callously tossed it into a container of boiling oil used for frying chicharron.
Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico, emphasized that “the subject was armed, and prior to the attack on the animal, he had engaged in an argument with the owner of a butcher shop.”
The shocking act of cruelty was captured on video by several witnesses and quickly circulated on social media platforms, sparking outrage and demands for justice from the public. PVDN is not sharing this video or screenshots.
Following an intensive investigation, the suspect was apprehended on May 30 at an address in Mexico City. The individual’s name is Sergio Morales and is a uniformed police officer in the State of Mexico. If found guilty of assaulting the animal, the individual could face a prison sentence ranging from six to ten years for acts of animal abuse or cruelty, as stipulated in the Penal Code of the State of Mexico. The code also imposes a punishment of 50 to 150 days of imprisonment or a fine for intentionally causing injury or death to an animal.
“The detainee is currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in the act of animal abuse that occurred on Sunday, May 28, when he entered a butcher shop located in the town of San Pablo Tecalco, municipality of Tecámac. He verbally assaulted the shop owner, threatened him with a sharp instrument, and upon leaving the establishment, grabbed one of the dogs present and threw it into a saucepan filled with boiling oil, resulting in its death,” stated the Prosecutor’s Office.
On May 31, the State Prosecutor’s Office announced that a second arrest warrant had been issued against the alleged assailant on charges of attempted murder for the threat made against the merchant during the earlier altercation.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador strongly condemned the incident, stating, “It is crucial to raise awareness that such acts should never occur and must not be tolerated.”
The dog’s name was Scooby, and its owner, 11-year-old Roberto Martínez, only became aware of the attack when the animal was being removed from the boiling oil. “I felt horrible… I couldn’t bear to see him like that,” expressed the young boy during a television interview with his mother.
“What I want is justice for Scooby,” he added, voicing the sentiments of many demanding accountability for this heinous act of animal abuse.
The case has ignited a national conversation about the importance of animal welfare, prompting calls for stricter legislation and increased efforts to prevent such acts of cruelty from happening again in the future.
Trending News on PVDN
- Popocatépetl Volcano Exhibits Increased Activity; Yellow Phase 3 Alert Continues PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the past 24 hours, heightened activity was recorded from Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano, with an alarming 315 exhalations detected, accompanied by water vapor, other volcanic gases, and ash, according to the Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC). Monitoring systems in place around the active stratovolcano also…
- ‘Kingdoms of Mexico’ Distinction Launches to Boost Tourist Destinations With European Influences Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Miguel Torruco Marqués, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), introduced the new 'Kingdoms of Mexico' distinction, a major initiative designed to enhance the appeal of Mexico's tourist communities on an international level. The announcement came during a presentation attended by the governors of Tlaxcala, Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros; Baja California,…
- Puerto Vallarta Set to Celebrate 105th Anniversary as Municipality and 55th as a City with Grand Festivities PUERTO VALLARTA - The coastal paradise of Puerto Vallarta is poised to celebrate two landmark anniversaries: the 105th anniversary of its recognition as a municipality and the 55th anniversary of its elevation to city status, with a grand commemoration on May 31, 2023. The celebrations have been meticulously planned by the municipal government led by…
- Popocatépetl Volcano Resumes Activity; Authorities Maintain Alert Status PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - After a period of relative calm last week, Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano resumed minor activity on Friday night and through Saturday night, as reported by the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC). This comes following significant explosions last weekend that put nearby communities on high alert. The resumed activity was characterized by minor…
- Two More Puerto Vallarta Beaches Are Awarded Blue Flags Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In the upcoming 2023-2024 season, Puerto Vallarta is set to host six beaches awarded with the Blue Flag accreditation, an esteemed international recognition for high environmental and quality standards. The Blue Flag committee has reconfirmed the status for four previously certified beaches while conferring this prestigious title to two new beaches…
- LGBTIQ+ Community Member Disappears At Puerto Vallarta Pride PUERTO VALLARTA - A member of the local LGBTIQ+ community has gone missing under mysterious circumstances, inciting deep concern within the community and calls for immediate action from local authorities. Rubén Michel Castro Guizar, 32, a deaf individual, was last seen on the night of Thursday, May 25th, attending the Vallarta Pride march. His disappearance…
- SEAPAL Vallarta Launches New Vallarta II Tank to Reinforce Drinking Water Supply PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - SEAPAL Vallarta, the local water management authority, announced the successful integration and activation of the new Vallarta II Tank to its drinking water distribution system on Tuesday, May 30. This strategic addition is expected to enhance the availability of water in Vallarta homes, a pressing issue in the wake of the…
- Trans Fats Ban in Mexico Will Prohibit the Sale of Cookies, Chips, Pizzas, and More in September Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Chamber of Deputies in Mexico has taken a critical step in the battle against heart disease, approving a decree that reforms the General Health Law to restrict the use of trans fats and oils. The move is predicted to save more than 13,000 lives per year, with these substances currently…
- Mothers Searching For Their Missing Children Uncover Presumed Clandesant Grave in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A team of mothers seeking their missing children made a chilling discovery on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta Saturday afternoon: a skeleton, fragments of bones, and several indications pointing towards a potential site of illegal body disposal. The area of discovery, located near the road to Viejo el Veladero, close to…
- Tactical Groups Are Added to the Streets and Beaches of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - As a component of the safety strategies initiated at the Citizen Security Police Station, members from the Tactical Operations Group (GOT) have been bolstering street patrols all over Puerto Vallarta. Following directives from Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra and Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, these officers ensure a visible and protective presence…