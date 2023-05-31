SEAPAL Vallarta Launches New Vallarta II Tank to Reinforce Drinking Water Supply

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - SEAPAL Vallarta, the local water management authority, announced the successful integration and activation of the new Vallarta II Tank to its drinking water distribution system on Tuesday, May 30. This strategic addition is expected to enhance the availability of water in Vallarta homes, a pressing issue in the wake of the critical dry season.

Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, Operational Director of SEAPAL Vallarta, hailed the new tank as a critical piece of infrastructure for the present and future projects of the organization. The 6,000 cubic meter tank, constructed from glass fused to steel . . .