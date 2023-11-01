Puerto Vallarta Celebrates 2023 Day of the Dead Festival with Thriving Charro Parade and Cultural Events

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The annual tradition of the Puerto Vallarta Day of the Dead Festival unfolded vibrantly on Monday, marked by the spectacular Maleaconeada de Charros and the bustling Mercado del Cuale Verbena. Both events garnered the attention and participation of thousands of Vallarta residents and tourists alike.
The celebration commenced around 6 p.m., as dozens of charros hailing from various associations in Puerto Vallarta embarked from Uruguay Street in the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood. The procession made its way down Mexico Avenue, ultimately converging at the Malecón. There, the crowd swelled in . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.