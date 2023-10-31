Scientists and Climate Experts Astonished by Rapid Intensification of Hurricane ‘Otis’, Warns More Are Coming

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In an unprecedented turn of events, Hurricane 'Otis' escalated from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in just over 40 hours, catching scientists and climate specialists off guard. The phenomenon occurred without any prior characteristics that could have hinted at its rapid intensification. The hurricane left a devastating trail in its wake, causing more than 40 casualties, extensive damage to infrastructure, and crippling telecommunications.

Benjamín Martínez López, a senior researcher in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the Institute of Sciences of Atmosphere and Climate Change (ICAyCC . . .

