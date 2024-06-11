Puerto Vallarta Celebrates its Essence Through Photography Contest

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — In a ceremony rich with emotion and community pride, the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta awarded the top photographers in the "What Defines Us as Vallartenses de Corazón?" contest. The event was held in the central patio of the Municipal Palace, commemorating Puerto Vallarta's double anniversary—106 years as a municipality and 56 years as a city.
Already a Subscriber? Login Here
Popular posts:
- Mexico’s Inflation Rises Again in May, Poses Challenges for Banxico’s Rate Decision Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In May, Mexico's general inflation saw another increase, albeit less than anticipated, complicating the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) efforts to reduce the key interest rate in its upcoming monetary policy decision. The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) stood at 4.69% at an interannual rate, marking three consecutive months of growth, deviating…
- Increased Interest in Puerto Vallarta Among American Travelers: A 25% Surge in 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Puerto Vallarta has seen a significant uptick in interest from American travelers, with a 25 percent increase in travel intentions compared to 2023. This surge, reported by the Amadeus system, highlights the growing appeal of this vibrant destination among U.S. tourists. According to Amadeus, which provides detailed insights into air travel…
- Cookies House Opens in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — A sweet new venture has arrived in the heart of Puerto Vallarta's Romantic Zone. "Cookies House," co-founded by Carla Bajos, has officially opened its doors, delighting both locals and tourists with an array of freshly baked cookies. The grand opening event was attended by family and close friends who enjoyed the…
- Know Your Rights: A Guide for Consumers in Mexican Restaurants and Bars Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the weekend and summer vacations approach, many residents and visitors in Puerto Vallarta plan to enjoy the vibrant local dining and nightlife scene. To ensure a pleasant experience, it's important to be aware of your consumer rights when visiting a restaurant, bar, or club in Mexico. The Federal Consumer Protection…
- Puerto Vallarta Sees Surge in Air Travel with Over 3.2 Million Tourists in First Five Months of 2024 Puerto Vallarta, June 5, 2024 — Puerto Vallarta continues to thrive as a premier tourist destination, with more than 3.2 million tourists arriving by air in the first five months of 2024. This impressive figure, reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), marks a notable increase compared to the same period last year. According to…
- Puerto Vallarta Among Top Cities in Mexico for Real Estate Investment Puerto Vallarta, Mexico—As reported by HelloSafe, Real estate remains the most favored investment option in Mexico, and Puerto Vallarta is among the best places to invest. The popularity of real estate investments is driven by the numerous benefits it offers, including rental income and property appreciation. A pivotal factor in real estate investment is the…
- Puerto Vallarta Has Elected a New Mayor From the Green Ecologist Party, Luis Munguía Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — In an unprecedented event in Mexico's political history, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) has secured governance of one of the nation's most significant tourist destinations. Luis Munguía, the mayor-elect of Puerto Vallarta, will lead a new chapter for the city. The success of Munguía and the Green Party in…
- How Organized Crime in Mexico Seeks to Take Control of Municipalities Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexico has endured what civil organizations are calling the most violent electoral period in the nation's modern history. Across the country, from the north to the south, officials and candidates for public office have faced an unprecedented surge in armed attacks, kidnappings, and threats. According to Causa en Común, a total…
- Mexican Beach Volleyball Championship Puerto Vallarta 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Mexican Beach Volleyball Championship Puerto Vallarta 2024 is set to bring excitement and high-level competition to the beautiful shores of Holi Beach, located in the northern Hotel Zone of Puerto Vallarta. This thrilling event will take place from June 14 to June 16, showcasing some of the youngest and most…
- Puerto Vallarta Set to Host International Film Festival Featuring 37 Films Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The coastal city of Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for the highly anticipated International Film Festival, set to take place from June 14 to 17. This year’s festival will showcase an impressive lineup of 37 films, promising a vibrant and culturally rich experience for attendees. During the event’s presentation, Dr. Jorge…