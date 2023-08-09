Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Stellar Summer Vacation Season, Occupancy Soars

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta is enjoying a remarkable summer vacation season with impressive numbers, as tourism occupancy rates average close to 80 percent during the week and surge to over 90 percent on weekends.
The director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, hailed the significant figures and emphasized the commitment to offering top-tier service to both tourists and inhabitants. "This is the result of the good work that is being done together to continue positioning ourselves in the preference of tourists," he noted.
Under . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.