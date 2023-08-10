Puerto Vallarta Installs Historic Municipal Council of Diversity

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – A significant step toward a more inclusive future was taken this Wednesday in Puerto Vallarta, as Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez oversaw the installation of the Municipal Council of Sexual and Gender Diversity.
The session took place in the Cabildo Hall, with officials and activists gathering to form the council. 15 of the 17 summoned members were in attendance, successfully achieving the required quorum.
