Puerto Vallarta Chefs join forces to feed health workers and people in need

Six chefs from Puerto Vallarta have created a traveling dining room with which they will bring food to the health personnel of local hospitals, as well as to people who have become unemployed.

This proves that despite a situation like a global pandemic, there are people who do their best. The group of Vallarta chefs, who call themselves “anonymous chefs”, have come together to join forces and create a traveling dining room three times a week to provide food for hospital medical personnel, as well as staff of scarce resources.

The objective: to contribute to those who give their lives for the lives of others during this pandemic, as well as, for those who lost their livelihood and cannot find a way to bring food to their tables.

This project is born from “the tickle to help”, explains chef Ángel, who explains that this itinerant dining room also seeks to add other citizens’ who want to help those in need within our community.

“We do it without a party and without any desire to promote. We only want to help people who have been left without work in the face of this health contingency,” explained the kitchen professional.

Currently there are 6 chefs from Vallarta who have joined, but who trust over the days, the noble cause will add more colleagues to seek to bring prepared food to the medical personnel of hospitals and to the neighborhoods and homes where people have been left without a job.

The dining room will begin operating next Monday, with which they will bring food first to the medical staff of the IMSS and the Regional hospital, who often go long hours without eating.

“We want to bring them nutritious and well-prepared dishes so that they can continue with that effort to help others,” added chef Ángel.

Food prepared with our own resources and donations will be delivered three times a week, however, it is expected that with more people interested in helping, they can be delivered daily and thus reach more people.

Anonymous cooks ask those interested in helping to contribute to this noble cause to contact 322-150-8682 and make their donations to help improve the living conditions of thousands of Vallartans who have been unemployed by this global pandemic.