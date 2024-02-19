Puerto Vallarta Citizens March in National Demonstration for Democracy

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant display of civic engagement, over a thousand residents of Puerto Vallarta joined the nationwide march for democracy, echoing the concerns of millions across Mexico regarding the current government's perceived threat to democratic institutions under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration. The local march, which took place from Hidalgo Park to the Malecón arches, was a call for respect towards democratic institutions and an appeal for the security and integrity of electoral results ahead of the upcoming June 2nd elections.

