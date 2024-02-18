Restoration Efforts Underway for Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The historic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a landmark at the heart of Puerto Vallarta and a symbol of the region's cultural and religious heritage, is currently undergoing significant restoration efforts. The parish priest, Arturo Arana López, has announced that the restoration of the church's main dome, which began on January 18, is making considerable progress. To support the restoration, a board of trustees comprising parishioners and residents of the city center has been established to raise the necessary funds for this crucial project.

