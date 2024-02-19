Costalegre Set to Shine with the Launch of Chalacatepec International Airport

In a recent announcement, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, the Governor of Jalisco, declared the upcoming inauguration of the Chalacatepec International Airport in the Costalegre region of Jalisco, slated to commence operations within the year. This new infrastructure is anticipated to significantly enhance the connectivity of the Costalegre area, a picturesque expanse of coastline extending over 240 kilometers southward from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific.

