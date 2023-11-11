Puerto Vallarta Continues to Experience Warmer Than Usual Weather Conditions

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Residents of Puerto Vallarta continue to experience warmer-than-usual weather conditions despite several cold fronts across the country. Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, the advisory meteorologist of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of the Bay, has attributed the persistent high temperatures to atmospheric patterns known as "Oestes," obstructing cooler northern air currents.

Since the commencement of the meteorological fall season, up until November 10, the nation has witnessed nine cold fronts. Nevertheless, these climatic barriers have had a negligible effect on the coastal city of Puerto Vallarta, where temperature readings have . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.