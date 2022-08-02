Puerto Vallarta could dodge “September hunger” this year

The low seasons of tourism in Puerto Vallarta could be forgotten this year, thanks to the fact that the economic reactivation of the destination has been successful and this city is in the preference of people for summer vacation.
Municipal Tourism, José Ludwig Estrada Virgen, considered the so-called “September hunger”, a period of very low occupation in the city and in which it was necessary to resort to forced breaks or even to cut staff, could go down in history in 2022.
“We waited a long time so that there would be no more low seasons, so that it would not be like before. This year we will no longer have what we called the ‘September hunger’, let that remain in history and continue working so that the economy is reactivated,” said the director of local tourism.
According to Estrada Virgen, the pre-pandemic figures have already been exceeded and it is sought to continue like this and close this year with good numbers.
“The pre-pandemic figures have been exceeded, what is 2019 has been overcome, it is already above 2019, which for us was a great year. We hope to have a good end to what is this 2022, because we already see that October has a good occupation and we must remember that the cruises to Puerto Vallarta will be reactivated soon and it is another great spill that reaches our destination. So, we must continue working to continue having more tourism and continue working with the airlines so that they stay, hopefully, this year will be better,” she stressed.
