Puerto Vallarta Daily News Brief with Axel Sánchez – 04/07/2021 (Video)

The United States has sanctioned three men accused of being part of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel ring operating in Puerto Vallarta. Two of the men, Carlos Andrés Rivera Varela and Francisco Javier Gudiño Haro, and believed to be involved in the killing of Jalisco’s ex-governor, Aristóteles Sandoval at a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta on December 18 last year. The third man sanctioned by the U.S. government is Chacón Miranda, owner of Dale Tours, accused of laundering money for the cartel and arranging the travel of the Jalisco cartel’s most senior members.

Puerto Vallarta expects 300 cyclists to compete this weekend in the Copa Jalisco de Ciclismo de Montaña Belfort 2021. Organizers say the event will follow all health protocols in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Saturday’s cycling event will be the forth event of the series that takes place in 10 cities across Jalisco. The event has already taken place this year in Tala, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga and Zapotlanejo.

Mexico has approved the use of the coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, marking it the sixth vaccine approved for use against COVID-19 in the country. The vaccine is made in India and is 81% effective. There is currently a shortage of the vaccine in India, so it is not clear when there will be enough available for use in Mexico.

As Puerto Vallarta begins to provide the second round of vaccinations to people 65 years and older, the city is already seeing some signs of tourism recovery. At the beginning of the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta say hotels with 2% occupancy, today the average is above 50% and reservations are growing for the early Spring and Summer, that are normally the slow season for tourism. As foreigners are also receiving their second round of vaccinations, they are ready to begin traveling after a year of staying home and confidence in traveling is getting stronger.

