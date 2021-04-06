Puerto Vallarta expects 300 cyclists this weekend for the Jalisco Mountain Biking Cup

With the participation of around 300 cyclists, this weekend Puerto Vallarta will host the Jalisco Mountain Biking Cup 2021 (Copa Jalisco de Ciclismo de Montaña Belfort 2021), an event that will be held under health protocols and will contribute to the economy of the city.

At a press conference, in which the interim mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, participated, he applauded the event that will generate promotion for the destination and economic benefit for the families of Vallarta.

He indicated that through the Municipal Sports Council (Comude), they will have all the support in terms of roads and safety, so that this event runs smoothly and with the corresponding sanitary measures, and thanked the organizers who have chosen Puerto Vallarta as one of the routes.

Gustavo Fong Patiño, director of Municipal Sports of the CODE Jalisco, pointed out that this event will have the participation of prominent cyclists, to be held this Saturday, April 10, and in which the participation of more than 300 competitors is expected.

Fong Patiño introduced Demetrio Madero García, as the new regional coordinator of the Western Sierra Coast Zone, who has extensive experience in sports and a long soccer career.

Gerardo Langarica, director of the Jalisco Mountain Biking Cup Belfort 2021, reported that the cup is made up of ten dates for ten municipalities, in order to reactivate the economy within the state and detect new talents in these towns.

He pointed out that there are 28 categories ranging from 5 years to 50 years and more, both in the male and female categories, with prizes of more than a million pesos, in addition to each first-place winner will represent Jalisco in the National Championship and 16 cyclists will participate in an event recognized by the International Cyclists Union in Latin America, representing Jalisco and Mexico.

For this event that will be held in Puerto Vallarta, there will be a prize of $40 thousand pesos to be distributed to the first places in each category, as well as the delivery of medals and the sum of the score for the Cup ranking.

Cyclists will participate not only from Jalisco, but from other states such as Colima, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, Hidalgo, as well as some foreigners living in the state, a competition that has already been held in Tala, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga and Zapotlanejo, with the fourth in Puerto Vallarta, and soon in Mazamitla, Tapalpa, Ciudad Guzmán, Cihuatlán, among others, with the closing in Guadalajara.

The interim mayor took the opportunity to mourn the loss of a great Vallarta athlete, Jesús López Joya, who was a well-loved and recognized character in the city.

Also present were José Amador Hernández Madrigal, director of the Comude; Carlos González Cisneros, Director of Competitive Sports at Code Jalisco, and Marco Hugo Aguilar Barajas, Deputy Director of Puerto Mágico.