Puerto Vallarta expects 160,000 vacationers this week

The hotels in Puerto Vallarta reached an occupancy of 54.60% last weekend and for the next weekend, 58.46% of the rooms were already reserved, approaching 66%, the maximum allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.

The director of Tourism and Economic Development of Puerto Vallarta, Ramón González explained that 40% of tourists are expected to go to hotels and the remaining 60% to condominiums and residential rooms from rental platforms.

As of Thursday, it is projected that the largest number of visitors will be staying in Puerto Vallarta. During the next weekend, there will be more than 94,000 tourists in Puerto Vallarta.

Ramón González explained that residents of the United States are also waiting, a country where vaccination is advanced and confidence in traveling is slowly recovering.

Puerto Vallarta has not experienced a Santa Semana and Easter vacation with such a low occupancy level in recent history. The Easter holiday period is the last tourist weekend before the low tourist season begins in Puerto Vallarta, and is usually the most important week of the year for businesses in the city.

To achieve compliance with health protocols and not promote a rebound in Covid-19 cases, an operation was mounted in the tourist areas of Puerto Vallarta with the help of students, the National Guard, Civil Protection, the Military Naval sector, and other institutions.

