Puerto Vallarta Gains Prominent Nominations at the LGBTIQ Travel Awards Mexico 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA - Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its efforts and dedication towards fostering a hospitable environment for the LGBTIQ community, once again emerges as a frontrunner in inclusive tourism at a national level. The city has been nominated in five categories at the illustrious LGBTIQ Travel Awards Mexico 2023, celebrating its enduring commitment to pink tourism.

The LGBTIQ Travel Awards Mexico is a prestigious platform that acknowledges and promotes outstanding contributions to LGBTIQ tourism nationwide. These awards laud destinations embodying the spirit of inclusivity while delivering exceptional service and exemplifying hospitality excellence.

