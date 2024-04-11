Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for Measles Prevention Amid Rising Concerns

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In response to the recent surge in measles cases across Mexico, authorities in Puerto Vallarta are ramping up efforts to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus within popular tourist destinations. Following the issuance of the second epidemiological notice, Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the VIII Health Region, has announced a series of proactive measures aimed at early detection and containment of suspected cases.

The alert comes in the wake of four imported cases of measles reported nationally, raising concerns about the potential for an outbreak in Puerto Vallarta. Álvarez Zayas convened a . . .