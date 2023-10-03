Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for the 28th Gourmet Festival

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is excited about the forthcoming 28th edition of the Gourmet Festival. Scheduled from November 9 to 19, the festival promises a culinary spectacle with more than 70 chefs, 20 national vineyards, and 32 participating restaurants. It's estimated that over 25,000 gastronomy enthusiasts will converge on the city for the event.
Each participating restaurant will collaborate with a celebrated chef to curate a gourmet menu during this ten-day gourmet extravaganza. Food aficionados will have the opportunity to savor delectable cuisines at popular establishments like Café des Artistes, Barrio Bistro, El . . .
