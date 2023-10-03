Search Operation Concludes in Puerto Vallarta for Missing Persons

October 3, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A comprehensive search operation that spanned over three days in the coastal municipality of Puerto Vallarta came to an end, with authorities from three levels of government working in collaboration with the Person Search Commission of the State of Jalisco.

The operation witnessed the unique partnership of official forces with civilians, as families searching for their missing relatives accompanied the task force in hopes of finding their loved ones.

Throughout the operation, search brigades covered various parts of the port, focusing on gathering crucial data related to reported missing individuals. The ultimate . . .

