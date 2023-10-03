Tropical Storm Lidia Becomes the Twelfth Named Storm of the Pacific Hurrican Season

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — The system that meteorologists have closely monitored for several days off the Pacific Coast of Mexico has officially developed into a tropical storm, dubbed Lidia. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced the storm's formation early this morning, issuing advisories based on improved satellite imagery and wind data.
Formerly known as Invest 98E, the system has gained notable organization, particularly in deep convection—strong upward air movement leading to cloud and thunderstorm formation—located near or just west of its estimated center. Cur curved banding features have also been observed, indicating the storm's . . .
