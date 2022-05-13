Puerto Vallarta has a new flight from Canada

For the upcoming winter season, Puerto Vallarta will have new Flair Airlines flights from the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Vancouver, which will represent 2,268 new seats per month for the destination.

Flights will begin the first week of November, which coincides with the increase in demand from Canadian tourists, who will have more options to travel to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, according to Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, General Director of the Trust for Promotion and Tourist Advertising of Puerto Vallarta.

“The arrival of Flair Airlines demonstrates the confidence that Canadians have in Puerto Vallarta of being a perfect tourist destination to escape the low temperatures, being regular travelers to this city that has always received them with warmth and hospitality and with endless experiences. Without a doubt, the announcement of these new routes will give the port the opportunity to have a successful fall-winter season to achieve very positive figures”, he detailed.

He said that Flair Airlines is Canada’s leading low-cost airline with a green approach, with a mission to offer affordable air travel that connects with travelers and the experiences they love.

He added that Puerto Vallarta is considered one of the main favorite tourist destinations by Canadians, currently having operations with Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, Air Transat, Sunwing Airlines, WestJet and Swoop with flights from major cities such as: Abbotsford, Calgary, Comox, Edmonton , Kelowna, Hamilton, Quebec, Montreal, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, allowing during the first quarter to receive more than 165 thousand passengers from the country of the maple leaf, representing 17% of the international arrivals at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

