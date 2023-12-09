Puerto Vallarta Inaugurates Jorullo Point Viewpoint with Spectacular Suspension Bridge

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta proudly inaugurated the Jorullo Point viewpoint, a remarkable new attraction within the Canopy El Jorullo y el Ejido ecotourism complex. The highlight of this expansion is the awe-inspiring suspension bridge, a 200-meter long and 100-meter high structure designed for both RZR vehicles and pedestrians.

Perched at a breathtaking height of 420 meters above sea level, the bridge provides an unparalleled view of the surrounding natural beauty. Visitors crossing this engineering marvel are welcomed to a thoughtfully designed seating area complete with a drinks bar. The area also features a . . .

