Armed Robberies at Two Puerto Vallarta Gas Stations Prompt Major Police Operation

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the early hours of the morning, two gas stations in Puerto Vallarta were the targets of armed robberies, sending shockwaves through the local community. The assailant, armed with a gun and believed to be aided by an accomplice, successfully carried out the robberies, escaping with cash and cell phones from the locations.

The first incident occurred just after 4 a.m. at the La Bahía gas station on Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, opposite the Joya hospital. The perpetrator, dressed in black and wielding a firearm, threatened an employee and fled with 3 . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.