Puerto Vallarta increases security on beaches and tourist areas

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection and Fire Unit has deployed almost 150 personnel to ensure the safety of visitors during the Holy Week and Easter holiday period in 2023. The officers will be working in two shifts and will be responsible for surveillance on the beaches, urban areas, and highways of the municipality.

The busiest beaches during this period are Los Muertos, Playa Palmares, Holiday Inn, Playa Camarones, and Boca de Tomates. The agency will focus on these beaches without neglecting others, and 50 lifeguards will be present to ensure the safety of beachgoers. The officers will work in coordination with the State Civil Protection Unit of the State, federal authorities, and other municipalities on the coast.

Apart from surveillance on the beaches, the operation will also cover tourist spots in the urban area and along the highways. The agency will have six stations, including a central station and five substations, and there will be operating personnel traveling on motorcycles in the rivers and streams that are also very crowded during this time.

The director of municipal Civil Protection emphasized that beachgoers should not consume alcohol before entering the sea and follow the recommendations of the lifeguards. The main causes of death on the beach are alcohol consumption and swimming after the lifeguards leave when it is dark. The agency hopes that by increasing surveillance and deploying additional personnel, they can prevent any tragic events during the holiday period.

Semana Santa in Puerto Vallarta

Semana Santa, or Holy Week, is an important holiday period in Mexico, and Puerto Vallarta is no exception. During this time, the city comes alive with a festive atmosphere, with visitors from all over the country flocking to the beaches and other attractions in the area.

One of the highlights of Semana Santa in Puerto Vallarta is the beach scene. The city has several beautiful beaches, including Playa Los Muertos, Playa Palmares, and Playa Camarones, which are especially popular during this time. The beaches are packed with people enjoying the sun, sand, and sea, and there are plenty of beach clubs, restaurants, and bars where you can relax and enjoy a drink or a meal.

In addition to the beaches, there are plenty of other things to see and do in Puerto Vallarta during Semana Santa. The city’s historic center is a must-visit, with its charming cobblestone streets, colorful buildings, and beautiful churches. There are also several art galleries and museums in the area, showcasing the work of local artists and the history of the region.

For those looking for a more spiritual experience, there are several churches in Puerto Vallarta that hold special services and processions during Semana Santa. One of the most popular is the procession of the Cristo de la Paz, which takes place on Good Friday and involves carrying a large wooden cross through the streets of the city.

Of course, no visit to Puerto Vallarta during Semana Santa would be complete without trying some of the local food. The city has a vibrant culinary scene, with a wide range of restaurants serving everything from traditional Mexican cuisine to international dishes. During this time, you can also try some of the local specialties, such as ceviche, tacos al pastor, and churros.

