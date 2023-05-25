Puerto Vallarta Initiates Comprehensive Dengue Eradication Program

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The commencement of an extensive fumigation initiative against dengue has taken off in Puerto Vallarta this week. The project involves a comprehensive plan to spray all areas across the municipality in an effort to eliminate the mosquitoes that carry this viral infection.

In a coordinated effort, the fumigation teams will utilize 16 dedicated vehicles and specialized misting equipment provided by the SSJ (Health and Social Care), the VIII Sanitary Region, and the federal government. The teams are geared to treat every neighborhood in the municipality extensively.