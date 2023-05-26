Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 26, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

An American tourist visiting Puerto Vallarta during Pride Celebrations is still fighting for his life in a local hospital. Evan was swimming at Los Muertos beach when a wave struck him from the back, throwing him to the ocean floor, where he hit his head and broke his neck. Doctors say that Evan has a good outlook for survival, but likely won’t be able to walk again. He is expected to stay in intensive care for the next week. Read Story

At the Ameca River in Puerto Vallarta, a woman was attacked by a crocodile while trying to save a child and dog from the crocodile. Nearby workers were able to distract the animal with construction equipment and force the release of the woman. Red Cross firefighters and paramedics were quick to arrive at the scene. They promptly transported the woman to the hospital for medical attention, treating wounds on her knee and leg. A growing number of human encounters with crocodiles in the area is a result of overdevelopment in the area and disturbing the mangroves. Read Story

Finally, the big story of the week is the Popocatépetl volcano eruption. While the volcano has reduced activity over the last couple of days, warnings are still issued by the Mexican government, and the US warned its citizens of the dangers. The volcano has caused travel chaos with the International airports of Mexico City and Puebla suspending services on several occasions. At least 12 flights to Puerto Vallarta have been delayed or canceled due to the volcano eruption. For now, Mexico and the world wait to see what is next for Popocatépetl. Read Story