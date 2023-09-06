Puerto Vallarta Intervenes With Environmental Authorities Who Have Closed Dozens of Real Estate Developments

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The city of Puerto Vallarta has stepped in to mediate between real estate developers and environmental authorities regarding the ongoing closure of real estate construction projects.

Several developers in Puerto Vallarta approached the city after facing closure seals on their buildings. Approximately 22 construction sites have been sealed, some of which have been closed since January.

The closures result from the builders' failure to provide an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The city of Puerto Vallarta has been actively communicating with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) to address the issue.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.