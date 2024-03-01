Puerto Vallarta Invites Public to Fourth Edition of ‘Entrepreneurial Women Market’

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Municipal Women's Institute of Puerto Vallarta is extending an open invitation to the community for the upcoming fourth edition of the 'Entrepreneurial Women Market'. Scheduled for Saturday, March 2, the market will unfold at the Plaza de El Pitillal, as part of a broader initiative to commemorate International Women’s Day.

