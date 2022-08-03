Puerto Vallarta is living its best summer on record

Puerto Vallarta registers an excellent summer vacation period, with the arrival of thousands and thousands of visitors both by air and by road, and very high occupancy levels, said the director of Tourism and Economic Development of the municipality, Ludvig Estrada Virgen.

He indicated that there are great expectations for these holidays, the highest since 2019, when he recalled that records were reached in air operations in the destination, and this year they are being exceeded since only in July there were a total of 2,119 commercial flights. “A lot of people are arriving by road, bus companies with a lot of movement, especially on weekends, all of which makes the destination experience even better times than before the pandemic.”

He specified that although for the federal government the holiday period formally began last weekend, the reality is that throughout the month of July there were excellent flows of visitors and it will continue in August.

The official explained that hotel occupancy has remained at levels close to 80 percent and on weekends with several full establishments, not including hosting platforms, that rents houses or apartments and those who visit friends or family, all of which will leave a very important economic impact.

He stressed that according to the information published by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS), the ten beaches monitored in this destination, including those of neighboring Cabo Corrientes, are in suitable conditions for recreational use. “It is good for Puerto Vallarta that it offers visitors clean beaches, which are among its main attractions.”

Estrada Virgen also informed that the offices (Downtown, Marina Vallarta, Parque Hidalgo, Parque Lázaro Cárdenas and El Pitillal) and modules (Playa Camarones, Playa de Oro and Malecón) of the tourism department will be open every day of the vacation period in order to inform visitors and address complaints in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism.

He reiterated the call to service providers to offer quality care so that visitors get the best experience, because “we are achieving good results thanks to the collective work of hoteliers, restaurateurs, all service providers, but we must also contribute all that we live here keeping a clean place; we must remember that we have been qualified as the friendliest city”.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads!

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN