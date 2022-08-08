Puerto Vallarta is nominated in 6 categories of the Travvy Awards 2022

Once again, Puerto Vallarta has been nominated for the Travvy Awards, also known worldwide as the Academy Awards for the travel industry in the United States.
Last year, Puerto Vallarta obtained 4 nominations, and this year 6: Best Culinary Destination in Mexico, Best Destination in Mexico, Best Destination for Honeymoons in Mexico, Best Tourism Office in Mexico, Best Destination for Weddings in Mexico, and Best Academic Program for Travel Agents.
The Travvy Awards honor the main destinations, suppliers, attractions, and airlines, among other sectors of the tourism industry, which are selected by those who know them best: travel agents.
The votes in all the categories where Puerto Vallarta is nominated are available on the Travvy Awards website: https://www.travvyawards.com/vote until August 31 and it will be on November 3 when they are announced the winners at the renowned awards gala at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina in Florida, United States.
The winners of the prestigious Travvy award will be featured in [email protected] magazine as well as on the specialized site TravelPulse.com.
Puerto Vallarta received four awards from the Travvy Awards last year, with a gold medal as “Best Destination for Honeymoons in Mexico”, “Best Culinary Destination in Mexico” and “Best Tourism Office in Mexico”. ”; as well as silver in the category of “Best Destination in Mexico”, which showed that Puerto Vallarta continues to be the preferred destination for travelers from all over the world.
“We are very excited that Puerto Vallarta has increased its nominations in the Travvy Awards this year, demonstrating the great position we have as a destination before international experts in the travel industry,” said Luis Villaseñor, Director of the Public Trust for the Promotion and Puerto Vallarta Tourist Advertising.
