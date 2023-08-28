Puerto Vallarta Joins National Firearms Exchange Campaign

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a concerted effort to curb the number of firearms on the streets and in private homes, Puerto Vallarta has become the latest city to participate in the national firearms exchange campaign. The program, led by Sedena through the 41st Military Zone, is a proactive measure designed to enhance public safety.

The campaign encourages the public to surrender their weapons in exchange for financial incentives or household appliances. The exact compensation varies based on the caliber and type of weapon surrendered, as per Sedena's incentive catalog.

According to officials, weapons in . . .

