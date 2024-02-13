Puerto Vallarta Leads in Hotel Reservations for Easter Week

With the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter just around the corner, travel agencies are witnessing a remarkable surge in reservations for beach destinations, marking a significant uptick of 50 percent compared to last year.
According to reports from national travel agents, the top three destinations experiencing this surge are Cancún, Ixtapa, and Puerto Vallarta, with the latter emerging as the frontrunner in demand.
