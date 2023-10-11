Puerto Vallarta Mayor Tours Damage from Hurrican Lidia with National Guard (Photos)

October 11, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Municipal President Alberto Profe Michel toured the affected areas of Puerto Vallarta early Wednesday morning to assess the damage following the passage of Hurricane Lidia. He was accompanied by directors from Civil Protection, Seapal, Municipal Public Services, and elements of the Mexican Army who have been executing the DN III Plan to address emergencies.

During their inspection, the authorities initially focused on the central area of the port city. Their observations revealed multiple instances of property and environmental damage, including several fallen trees, damaged awnings of local businesses, and collapsed signage. However, it was . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Mexico Braces for Double Trouble as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max ApproachMexico Braces for Double Trouble as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max Approach PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico is steeling itself for a simultaneous meteorological assault as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max are forecast to make landfall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, impacting different regions of the country. Both storms come with significant risks, including the potential for flash floods, as warned by the U.S. National Hurricane Center…
  • Puerto Vallarta Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Lidia ApproachesPuerto Vallarta Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Lidia Approaches PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Lidia has triggered a hurricane watch for areas of west-central Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta, according to the latest updates from meteorological agencies. The storm is located near latitude 18.4 North and longitude 112.1 West, moving northeast at approximately 5 mph (7 km/h). The system is predicted to accelerate in…
  • Jalisco State Emergency Committee Convenes as Hurricane Lidia Approaches Puerto VallartaJalisco State Emergency Committee Convenes as Hurricane Lidia Approaches Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — In a proactive move to secure the safety and well-being of citizens, the Jalisco State Emergency Committee held a session today to discuss impending safety measures in anticipation of Tropical Storm Lidia, which is projected to escalate into a Category 1 hurricane and moving towards Puerto Vallarta. The meeting was presided…
  • Forecasters Warn of Dangers for Puerto Vallarta Ahead of Hurricane Lidia; Hurrican Warning IssuedForecasters Warn of Dangers for Puerto Vallarta Ahead of Hurricane Lidia; Hurrican Warning Issued PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN), the official climate source of the Government of Mexico, has announced that tropical storm "Lidia" is set to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane by 06:00 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10. The storm is predicted to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by 6:00 p.m. the…
  • Hurricane Lidia Changes Course, Heading Toward Puerto Vallarta; Upgraded to Category 2 RiskHurricane Lidia Changes Course, Heading Toward Puerto Vallarta; Upgraded to Category 2 Risk Puerto Vallarta Daily News will maintain updates for Hurricane Lidia as they become available from weather services in Mexico and the United States as the storm approaches Puerto Vallarta. PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a startling development, Hurricane Lidia, initially categorized as a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, has shifted its trajectory and…
  • Puerto Vallarta Airport Records Second Straight Month of Decline in International TouristsPuerto Vallarta Airport Records Second Straight Month of Decline in International Tourists PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport recorded a contrasting performance in September 2023, showing signs of both growth and contraction. While the airport surpassed 5 million passengers for the year to date, it also marked a decrease in monthly air tourism compared to September 2022, according to recent data. Passenger Traffic Statistics:…
  • Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Brace for Category 2 Hurricane LidiaPuerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Brace for Category 2 Hurricane Lidia PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Municipal Council of Civil Protection has issued a warning for residents in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas as the region prepares for the impending arrival of Hurricane Lidia, expected to make landfall as a category two cyclone starting this Tuesday afternoon. According to meteorologist Víctor Cornejo, the nature of…
  • Hurricane Lidia Weakens to Low Pressure After Leaving Damage in Jalisco and One Dead in NayaritHurricane Lidia Weakens to Low Pressure After Leaving Damage in Jalisco and One Dead in Nayarit "In Puerto Vallarta, a city often frequented by tourists and ex-pats, the damage was extensive but non-lethal. Víctor Hugo Rolán Guerrero, head of Civil Protection of Jalisco, reported river floods, uprooted trees, and damaged light roofs, poles, and signs. However, no personal injuries have been reported." PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Lidia, which roared onto…
  • Hurricane Lidia Gears Up for Midnight Landfall in Puerto VallartaHurricane Lidia Gears Up for Midnight Landfall in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service has issued an alarming forecast concerning Hurricane Lidia, which is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm at midnight this Tuesday in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The cyclone had earlier escalated to a Category Two hurricane before weakening to its current status as a Category One storm.…
  • Hurricane Lidia Intensifies to Category 3, Puerto Vallarta Braces for ImpactHurricane Lidia Intensifies to Category 3, Puerto Vallarta Braces for Impact PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Lidia escalated to a major Category 3 storm on Tuesday, posing an imminent threat to Mexico's Pacific coast, including the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a series of warnings as the storm inches closer to making landfall, predicting heavy rains, dangerous…