Hurricane Lidia Weakens to Low Pressure After Leaving Damage in Jalisco and One Dead in Nayarit

"In Puerto Vallarta, a city often frequented by tourists and ex-pats, the damage was extensive but non-lethal. Víctor Hugo Rolán Guerrero, head of Civil Protection of Jalisco, reported river floods, uprooted trees, and damaged light roofs, poles, and signs. However, no personal injuries have been reported."
PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Lidia, which roared onto the coasts of Jalisco and other Pacific states as a formidable Category 4 hurricane with winds of 220 kilometers per hour, has weakened to a low-pressure system south of Zacatecas as of this morning, according to . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.