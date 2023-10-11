Hurricane Lidia Weakens to Low Pressure After Leaving Damage in Jalisco and One Dead in Nayarit

"In Puerto Vallarta, a city often frequented by tourists and ex-pats, the damage was extensive but non-lethal. Víctor Hugo Rolán Guerrero, head of Civil Protection of Jalisco, reported river floods, uprooted trees, and damaged light roofs, poles, and signs. However, no personal injuries have been reported."

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Lidia, which roared onto the coasts of Jalisco and other Pacific states as a formidable Category 4 hurricane with winds of 220 kilometers per hour, has weakened to a low-pressure system south of Zacatecas as of this morning, according to . . .

