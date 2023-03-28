Puerto Vallarta News Brief – March 28, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The twice-weekly Puerto Vallarta News Brief, hosted by Felipe Alvarez, covers the current trending news on PVDN in a two-minute recap of the top three stories.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave his approval to Nayarit for their plans to upgrade the Tepic airport and be classified as an international airport. The president said that it will help with tourists wanting to visit Nayarit but currently need to arrive in Puerto Vallarta. He said the Puerto Vallarta airport was saturated and allowing international flights in Nayarit will be more convenient for tourists and relieve pressure from the Puerto Vallarta airport. Read full story
This morning, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported off the coast of Puerto Vallarta. The earthquake struck at 3:55 AM, however the recorded movement by earthquake detectors did not warrant the activation of earthquake alarms. The earthquake was 300 kilometers off the southwest coast of Puerto Vallarta and was not felt by the population. Read full story
Police in Puerto Vallarta received training this week in handling reports of missing persons in the area. Police were instructed on how to react quickly in this situation and to recognize the type of missing person situation that is unfolding, for example, a kidnapping or runaway. During the training, various scenarios of possible disappearances were presented to enable participants to learn the correct way to act. The training was provided by The Commission for the Search for Persons of the State of Jalisco. Read full story
Trending news on PVDN
