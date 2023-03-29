75 high school students accuse teacher in Puerto Vallarta of sexual harassment

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A group of 75 students in Puerto Vallarta have accused a teacher of sexually harassing them for years, prompting an investigation by the Jalisco Secretary of Education. The teacher resigned after the allegations were made public, but the case will continue before the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office.
Following the students’ complaint, the state official stated that the teacher had been withdrawn from their role as per protocol, and that the investigation was discontinued after the teacher’s resignation. However, the Prosecutor’s Office will now take over the investigation to determine if there was a crime.
Last week, students from the school demonstrated demanding the removal of the teacher, providing evidence in the form of screenshots of chats via social media in which the teacher’s actions were exposed.
The state official emphasized the importance of communication and vigilance to ensure the safety of students, and immediate action with protocols if a complaint is filed.
Although the professor has resigned, the state official clarified that the case will not go unpunished, as the prosecution will follow up on the investigation.
Earlier this month, it was reported that a teacher at Centro Universitario de la Costa in Puerto Vallarta was removed from his position when at least 25 students accused him of sexual harassment. According to students, the university knew about the problem but didn’t act until the students went public on social media about the abuse.
Sexual harassment of students by teachers is unfortunately not an uncommon issue. According to a report, approximately one in ten students in K-12 schools experience sexual harassment from a teacher or other school employee. This can include unwanted sexual comments or advances, physical touching, or other forms of sexual misconduct.
In another survey, it was found that over 25% of female students and over 10% of male students experienced sexual harassment at school. The vast majority of perpetrators were found to be school employees, including teachers.
It’s worth noting that sexual harassment of students by teachers is a worldwide problem. It is a serious problem that requires attention and action from schools and educational institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of students.
