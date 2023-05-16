Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 16, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.
The stories this week.
A Texas resident passed away on Puerto Vallarta’s famous Los Muertos beach on Sunday while vacationing with his partner and family. The man has been identified as Gabriel, 52 years old, and was originally from Tepic but had been living in Houston, Texas with his partner. On May 14, Gabriel collapsed on the beach in front of the Blue Chairs and died. No cause of death has been released at this time. Read the story
The Mexican Navy reported the successful rescue of a small yacht containing nine crew members. The vessel was found approximately 15 kilometers from the coast of Puerto Vallarta. A distress signal indicated that a small yacht was stranded due to a lack of fuel. When reaching the boat, the passengers received a medical examination and were determined in good health. The Navy returned the boat and passengers back to Puerto Vallarta safely. Read the story
More protests are expected today in Puerto Vallarta. On Monday afternoon, Puerto Vallarta saw the arrival of a dozen State Police patrol cars, carrying several officers intended to boost security in the city. The group identified as Peaceful Civil Resistance has announced a protest against the vehicle verification center scheduled for today at 1:00 PM. Although they have not mentioned plans to block roads, they have done that in past protests. If you are planning to travel between downtown Puerto Vallarta and the airport today, you should plan for delays and road closures. Read the story
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta Bound: The Hazards of Travel on Federal Highway 200 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The challenging 129-kilometer stretch between Compostela and Las Varas, marked by mountainous terrain, numerous bends, and only two lanes, poses considerable risks for travelers heading toward Puerto Vallarta.
- Popocatépetl Awakens: Consecutive Days of High Volcanic Activity Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - For two days in a row now, Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano demonstrates a surge in activity. An aggressive eruption on the morning of Thursday, May 11, spewed out gases, ash, and volcanic materials. The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) cameras captured the moment of eruption at 5:27 a.m., throwing glowing debris…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 12, 2023 https://youtu.be/uU4l2zOToPA Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. At least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning in the Vallarta Villas neighborhood this week. Natalia Vázquez recounted…
- Yellow Alert: Popocatépetl Volcano’s Recent Outbursts and Warnings in Mexico The renowned Popocatépetl volcano has reignited, displaying significant activity within the past day. As reported by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), the volcano has exhibited 217 exhalations, 13 eruptions — with five minor and eight moderate in intensity — and tremors that lasted 455 minutes. Cenapred has noted mild ash fall in the…
- Hurricane Season Begins Today: Preparing for the Pacific Hurricane Season in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - As the calendar flips to May, residents along the Pacific coast of Mexico brace themselves for the onset of the Pacific Hurricane Season, which officially begins today, May 15th, and runs through November 30th. Puerto Vallarta is no stranger to the power of Pacific Hurricanes. The most devastating in recent memory…
- Two men rob woman of $47,000 pesos in Popular Puerto Vallarta Shopping Center Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Two individuals who were allegedly armed with a knife, stripped a woman of 47,000 pesos in cash in a well-known commercial plaza in Puerto Vallarta.