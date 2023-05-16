Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 16, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

A Texas resident passed away on Puerto Vallarta's famous Los Muertos beach on Sunday while vacationing with his partner and family. The man has been identified as Gabriel, 52 years old, and was originally from Tepic but had been living in Houston, Texas with his partner. On May 14, Gabriel collapsed on the beach in front of the Blue Chairs and died. No cause of death has been released at this time.

The Mexican Navy reported the successful rescue of a small yacht containing nine crew members. The vessel was found approximately 15 kilometers from the coast of Puerto Vallarta. A distress signal indicated that a small yacht was stranded due to a lack of fuel. When reaching the boat, the passengers received a medical examination and were determined in good health. The Navy returned the boat and passengers back to Puerto Vallarta safely.

More protests are expected today in Puerto Vallarta. On Monday afternoon, Puerto Vallarta saw the arrival of a dozen State Police patrol cars, carrying several officers intended to boost security in the city. The group identified as Peaceful Civil Resistance has announced a protest against the vehicle verification center scheduled for today at 1:00 PM. Although they have not mentioned plans to block roads, they have done that in past protests. If you are planning to travel between downtown Puerto Vallarta and the airport today, you should plan for delays and road closures.